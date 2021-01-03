BidaskClub Upgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EAF. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GrafTech International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

