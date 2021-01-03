salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $1,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $3,765,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,999 shares of company stock worth $70,891,474. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.