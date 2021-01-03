Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $70,747,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,235,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

