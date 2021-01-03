Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KCG began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Black Knight stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

