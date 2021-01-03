BidaskClub Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $43.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $13,043,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

