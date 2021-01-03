Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.