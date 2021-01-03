Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

ATUS stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

