Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) versus Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Head to Head Analysis

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.49 billion 1.41 $62.50 million $1.92 32.15 Energy Fuels $5.86 million 0.00 -$37.98 million ($0.40) N/A

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International 5.73% 21.38% 3.79% Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 1 4 3 0 2.25 Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

