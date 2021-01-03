BidaskClub Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 96.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

