Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Shares Up 1.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $31.18. 7,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

