BidaskClub Downgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 537.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

