American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 118,695 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $4,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

