Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) Shares Up 1.7%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.40. 8,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 24,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.10.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO)’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

