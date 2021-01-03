Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) shares traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $478.00 and last traded at $478.00. 43 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.60.

About Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

