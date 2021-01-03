TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Shares Down 1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 95,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 858% from the average daily volume of 9,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

