BidaskClub Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $145.65 on Thursday. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Heska by 5.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

