RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Shares Down 0.3%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

RSAIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

