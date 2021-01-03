ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $11.65.

ARR opened at $10.79 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $903,763. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

