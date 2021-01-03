Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

