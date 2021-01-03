Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

