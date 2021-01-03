Roth Capital Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $140.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 187.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.