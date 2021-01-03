Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

