Robert W. Baird Boosts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $58.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

