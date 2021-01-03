Head-To-Head Contrast: Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Presbia has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Presbia and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presbia and Repro-Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia $20,000.00 8.62 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 13.84 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

