Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

