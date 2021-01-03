BidaskClub Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LQDT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

