NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NBSE opened at $6.99 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

