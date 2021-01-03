Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

