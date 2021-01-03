HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.