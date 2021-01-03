HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PPBT opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.40.
Purple Biotech Company Profile
