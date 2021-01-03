Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.64 Million

Analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) will report sales of $28.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $31.73 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $52.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $110.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $113.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.23 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $124.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

NYSE:REI opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.57. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

