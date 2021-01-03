PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAR. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of PAR opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

