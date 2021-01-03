Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE MTOR opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Meritor by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Meritor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

