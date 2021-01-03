BidaskClub Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NOA stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $306.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

