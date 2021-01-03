BidaskClub Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.06.

LH stock opened at $203.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

