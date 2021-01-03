The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts expect that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 13.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

