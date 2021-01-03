DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €34.80 ($40.94) and last traded at €34.80 ($40.94). 56,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.32 ($41.55).

A number of analysts recently commented on DWS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.55 ($42.99).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

