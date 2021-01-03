ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $94.48. 2,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.