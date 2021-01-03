SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 797,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,766,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,967.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

