American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Trading Up 0.6%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37. 2,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.01% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

