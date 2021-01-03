First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.09. 19,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 34,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

