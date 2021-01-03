Head to Head Analysis: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudson Global and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.30 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -38.89 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.16

Hudson Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volt Information Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudson Global and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -0.96% -0.61% -0.46% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Summary

Hudson Global beats Volt Information Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

