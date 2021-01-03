Analyzing BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BG Staffing and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BG Staffing presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given BG Staffing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

BG Staffing has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BG Staffing and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.47 $13.25 million $1.67 8.08 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.16

BG Staffing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BG Staffing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BG Staffing beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

