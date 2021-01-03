Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,333,929 shares of company stock worth $74,593,477. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.