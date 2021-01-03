BidaskClub Lowers Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $136.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

