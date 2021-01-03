Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 58.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $9,522,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.