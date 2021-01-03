Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Graco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $618,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

