Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.