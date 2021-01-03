Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a report issued on Thursday.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

