Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.57.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

