BidaskClub Downgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.87.

CARR stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,508,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $2,435,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

